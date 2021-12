The IRS will send out the final advance child tax credit check of 2021 to millions of eligible families in just two days. And while December's payment is the last of the year, you can look for more money to arrive when you file your 2022 taxes. If you signed up for direct deposit, your last payment should arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 15 -- otherwise, expect your check to come in the mail by the end of the month. (With the holiday shipping crunch, mail could be delayed.)

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO