ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Tory minister Andrew Griffiths raped his wife, family court judge finds

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKaQF_0dJNssxW00

A former Conservative minister has been found to have raped and physically abused his wife by a family court judge who considered evidence at a private trial.

Judge Elizabeth Williscroft also concluded that Andrew Griffiths 51, pressurised Kate Griffiths, the Conservative MP for Burton, Staffordshire, into engaging in sexual activity, and used “coercive and controlling behaviour”.

Mr Griffiths, who used to be the MP for Burton and the minister for small business, and once worked as Theresa May’s chief of staff, resigned in July 2018 after a Sunday newspaper reported that he had sent “depraved” messages to two women constituents.

He was reported to have bombarded a 28-year-old barmaid and her friend with lewd comments over social media during a three-week period.

Judge Williscroft made findings, on the balance of probabilities, against Mr Griffiths, in November 2020.

The judge had been overseeing a dispute between Mr and Ms Griffiths, who are now divorced, centred on a child at private family court hearings in Derby.

Ms Griffiths, who is also 51, made a series of allegations against Mr Griffiths and asked Judge Williscroft to make findings of fact.

Mr Griffiths denied allegations made by Ms Griffiths and “adamantly denied” rape.

Judge Williscroft made findings in favour of Ms Griffiths but decided that those findings should not be made public, in order to protect the child at the centre of the case.

A more senior High Court judge then ruled that Judge Williscroft’s findings should be revealed, and Mr and Ms Griffiths named, after two journalists, which included one from the PA news agency, learned about the case and argued that the public had a right to know.

Judge Williscroft had asked Mrs Justice Lieven, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court, to consider arguments about publicity.

Mrs Justice Lieven heard the journalists’ application to be allowed to report Judge Williscroft’s findings, and name Mr and Ms Griffiths, at a private hearing in London, and ruled in their favour.

Mr Griffiths challenged Mrs Justice Lieven’s ruling and asked Court of Appeal judges to consider the case.

Three appeal judges on Friday dismissed his appeal and findings made by Judge Williscroft, and Mrs Justice Lieven, could be made public.

Ms Griffiths had backed the journalists’ fight for publication and agreed to be named in media reports – even though victims of sexual abuse have a legal right to anonymity.

Mr Griffiths was against publication.

He argued that revealing Judge Williscroft’s findings, and publishing his name and Ms Griffiths’ name, would harm the child at the centre of the case and harm his relationship with the child.

Mrs Justice Lieven ruled against Mr Griffiths.

But she said the child at the centre of the case could not be named in media reports.

“(Judge Williscroft) found that the father had been physically abusive to the mother on more than one occasion,” said Mrs Justice Lieven in a written ruling on the publicity arguments.

“The judge found that the father had used coercive and controlling behaviour, including to pressurise the mother to engage in sexual activity.

“The judge found that the father raped the mother… on more than one occasion.”

Mrs Justice Lieven said she had balanced the media’s right to free speech against rights to respect for family and private life.

She said she had carried out an “intensive and fact-specific investigation” and concluded that Judge Williscroft’s findings should be made public.

“I accept that, on the specific facts of this case, there is considerable and legitimate public interest in the publication of the judgment including the parties being identified,” said Mrs Justice Lieven.

“The father was in a prominent and powerful position in the UK.

“Importantly, his role as an MP and a minister meant that he had a role in law-making, including in respect of issues concerning domestic abuse.

“The mere fact that he was an MP, let alone a minister, means that there is a strong public interest in the public knowing about a finding by a judge of the conduct of the nature of that set out in the judgment.

“The democratic system relies upon the media being able to publish information about elected representatives, particularly where the information comes from findings in a court judgment.”

Charlotte Proudman, a barrister representing Ms Griffiths, had told Mrs Justice Lieven that another woman had previously made a harassment complaint about Mr Griffiths to police.

Ms Griffiths and Mr Griffiths had separated after his resignation and become embroiled in a family court dispute overseen by Judge Williscroft.

She had not made a rape complaint to police.

But she told Judge Williscroft that Mr Griffiths had raped and mistreated her when they were married, and when he was an MP, and asked Judge Williscroft to make findings.

Mr Griffiths “adamantly” denied Ms Griffiths’ rape allegations.

He said he had “never had any form of sexual contact that was not consensual”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tory critics accuse Government of ‘twisting the fear lever’ over Covid

Boris Johnson’s Government has been accused of developing a “ministry of fear” during the pandemic, as Tory MPs voiced concerns over a future extension of Covid passes. Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne insisted people are prepared to decide their “risk appetite” before suggesting the “dogs of war” had been let loose with officials, including scientific advisers to the Government, “twisting the fear lever”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa May
2 On Your Side

Depew man accused of killing his ex-wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Depew man is facing charges for allegedly violating a protection order and killing his ex-wife. Sayed Nasir, 38, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on the following charges:. • One count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony) • One count...
DEPEW, NY
BBC

Kill the Bill Bristol: Pair jailed for 'despicable' actions

Two men have been jailed for their part in a protest that turned violent outside a city-centre police station. William Houlton and Callum Middleton pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court on Friday. The court was told Middleton launched a firework into a crowd and Houlton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Family Court#Conservative#Burton Staffordshire
BBC

Child found roaming streets alone failed by system

A four-year-old boy who was found roaming the streets alone was failed by two local authorities, an investigation has found. A serious case review concluded social work services at times "lacked focus, purpose and urgency". The child lived in the same home as a two-year-old who was discovered in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Lawyer Who Accused Art Dealer of Hiding Assets Hit with Guilty Verdict of Her Own

After the death of Daniel Wildenstein, of the multigenerational family owned art dealership Wildenstein & Co., his wife Sylvia accused her stepson Guy Wildenstein of stealing her inheritance—and her lawyer, Claude Dumont-Beghi, sparked a criminal investigation into tax issues related to Guy’s offshore trusts, which were stuffed with $1 billion worth of art. Though Guy was eventually acquitted of tax fraud, in 2017 as well as 2018, Dumont-Beghi was given more than $5 million for her efforts. In a twist, it is now Dumont-Beghi who is now entangled with the law, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. Dumont-Beghi was...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Tributes to ‘loving daddy and husband’ killed in crash

The family of a man who died in a one-vehicle crash have paid tribute to their “loving daddy and husband”.Roddy McAllister, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert, at about 6.35pm on Saturday.Police said that a 30-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and is in a stable condition.A five-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and discharged after treatment.Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr McAllister at this difficult timeSergeant Nicola Taylor, Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Judge Lady Poole appointed to chair Scotland’s Covid-19 public inquiry

The Scottish Government has appointed a senior judge to chair the public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced that Lady Poole, a senator of the College of Justice of Scotland is to lead the work – insisting that she is “highly qualified for the demanding task put in front of her”.
WORLD
newschain

Malta legalises adult-use cannabis possession and cultivation

Malta has decriminalised the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults, and took steps to set up what could become Europe’s first cannabis regulatory authority. Under the new legislative package, it will become legal for anyone 18 and over to possess up to seven grams of...
EUROPE
newschain

PM’s leadership questioned as key North Shropshire by-election looms

Boris Johnson is facing intense pressure on his leadership after his party dealt him his biggest rebellion since he became Prime Minister two-and-a-half years ago. The PM will be hoping the dissatisfaction among his MPs – which saw nearly 100 backbenchers defy the party whip to vote against the Government on Tuesday – is not felt more widely, as the Conservatives battle to keep the seat of North Shropshire in a key by-election on Thursday.
WORLD
newschain

PM moves to quell rebellion ahead of Plan B votes

Boris Johnson is reported to have told Tory MPs there is “no choice” but to implement Plan B as he hopes to quell a rebellion within his own ranks. The Prime Minister faces the possibility of the biggest revolt of his leadership on Tuesday over the measures proposed to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy