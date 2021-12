It happened to me again – twice in one week. I had to show photo identification for two common transactions: one financial and one medical. The experience reminded me that voter ID still hasn’t taken effect here in North Carolina, despite voters having approved a constitutional amendment that would require ID. In 2018, that amendment passed easily. If you’re wondering what gives, the answer can be boiled down to one word: lawsuits.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO