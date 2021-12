I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Clemens, Jaroslav Folda Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy, in the College of Arts & Sciences, as the next executive vice chancellor and provost, effective Feb. 1, 2022. I’ve known Chris for nearly 15 years and have worked closely with him on a range of ambitious projects to enhance the academic excellence of Carolina. I know he’ll do an outstanding job as our next chief academic officer.

