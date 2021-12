If you're feeling like we skipped winter and moved right to spring weather all of a sudden, you're not alone. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls and our news partners at Dakota News Now are both reporting that a strong storm system will approach parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa on Wednesday, December 15th. This is not your typical "December snowstorm." The biggest threats in this "dynamic" and fast-moving storm system are strong winds, large-sized hail, and some possible tornadoes.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO