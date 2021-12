Russell Westbrook was a questionable fit with the Los Angeles Lakers from the moment he was acquired ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, and thus far this season, those concerns have been somewhat justified amid a disappointing 15-13 start. Rumors of a shakeup have been inevitable for weeks, and now, they're finally starting to trickle in. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Lakers have had internal discussions about trading Westbrook given his poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This comes a day after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Lakers are interested in Ben Simmons. Westbrook would need to be in such a deal for financial purposes.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO