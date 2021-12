Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the lean hog contracts are hopeful that the futures market might turn a little more favorable than what Monday had to offer. The cattle complex saw decent technical support in Monday’s market, while the lean hog market wasn’t that fortunate. The tough part about the rest of the year is going to be keeping cash cattle prices from falling lower as packers have cattle committed to the deferred delivery, which means they won’t have to support the cash market much in the weeks to come.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO