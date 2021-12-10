ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Jackson deputies warn of ‘potentially dangerous’ escaped developmentally disabled man

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126lfl_0dJNqwQ000

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Marianna Police Department sent an update to the situation:

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the Marianna Police Department responded to Sunland in reference to an escaped resident.

Upon arrival officers learned that Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera escaped from custody sometime in the morning hours of this date. Ortiz-Rivera was court ordered to be housed at Sunland. At this time, it is unknown of Ortiz-Rivera’s direction of travel.

Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic male, with a beard, 5’09” and weighs 222 pounds. The clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you see someone that matches the description of Ortiz-Rivera, please contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency. Please do not approach Ortiz-Rivera as he could potentially be dangerous.

Chief Hayes Baggett added that Ortiz-Rivera faces charges out of Broward County of aggravated battery and first-degree murder.

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a “potentially dangerous” man who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna.

“A Hispanic, male resident has escaped from Sunland and is potentially dangerous,” deputies wrote on Facebook shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. “Be on the look out in the area of Marianna High School and Marianna K-8 and also the Greenwood and Malone areas.”

After one year parents of killed children wait for prosecutors decision

Marianna’s schools are on a soft lockdown in response to the escape with extra school personnel and law enforcement on site.

Deputies said members of the public should not approach the man if they see him. The Sunland Center’s website states that they serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WMBB

Franklin County juvenile case ends with armed robbery arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last few weeks, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office raised an alarm about state services to children in their area. Deputies had been searching for one particular teenager and on Saturday it ended with that teenager’s arrest. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith condemned DCF and DJJ for not helping […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Okaloosa man found guilty in attempted murder trial

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who shot at several people during a rampage in April of 2019 was convicted of attempted murder and now faces life in prison. An Okaloosa County jury found Jimi McDonald guilty of attempted first-degree felony murder; burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed with a firearm; burglary of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: 3 arrested after drug bust in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said three people have been arrested after an illegal narcotics investigation. Larry Eugene Moore, 57, James Stephens Wilson, 60, and Tammy Lee Moore, 55, were arrested by BCSO investigators after reportedly seizing more than a pound of meth and over $10,000 cash. BCSO said the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marianna, FL
Marianna, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Local man says extended family members fell victim to Kentucky tornado

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man said multiple extended family members of his have fallen victim to one of the many tornadoes in Kentucky this past weekend. The devastating tornadoes have killed at least 88 people and left thousands homeless. Those survivors are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Michael Faulk […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WMBB

Panama City Beach house catches fire Tuesday night

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A house on the east end of Panama City Beach caught fire on Tuesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. in the Treasure Palms subdivision off Laird Road near Thomas Drive. Fire officials said a woman was home alone with her dog when a candle reportedly caught her couch on […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Murder suspect escapes Marianna facility

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A man with charges of aggravated battery and murder out of South Florida is on the loose. Law enforcement said Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera escaped the Sunland Center off Highway 71 earlier Friday morning. The facility is a community serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “We had some information, you know, […]
MARIANNA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Murder#Police#Sunland#Hispanic#Marianna High School#Marianna K 8#The Sunland Center
WMBB

Local firefighters spark fires to teach safety during the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Fire Rescue lit Christmas trees on fire to demonstrate how quickly they can burn. Without proper care, real Christmas trees can be fire hazards. “The dryer tree burnt kind of faster, the other one was pretty wet still,” Bay County Fire Rescue EMT Probationary Firefighter Jalen Johnson […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fort Walton Beach man accused of stomping, killing kitten

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) after he allegedly stomped on a kitten and killed it.  James Thomas Miller, 40, was charged Dec. 10 with third-degree felony animal cruelty after investigators say he stepped on a kitten to keep it from crying. Miller told […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With Christmas fast approaching, many are ordering their gifts online. But having packages delivered to your doorstep can make for low-hanging fruit for thieves. The Lynn Haven Police Department said they have received two more reports over the past few days of stolen packages. One of the packages was opened […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
WMBB

Former Lynn Haven mayor seeks dismissal of criminal charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The former mayor of Lynn Haven is seeking to have the corruption charges against her dropped and says in court filings that she was the whistleblower that brought the situation to light.  Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, have now both filed motions that seek to […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Former PCPD officer gets jail time for battery charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former police officer, convicted of battery for hitting a handcuffed suspect in the chest while he was on the ground, was sentenced to 15 days in the Bay County Jail followed by 12 months of probation on Thursday. 43-year-old, Eric Conley, was fired from the Panama City Police Department […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jury finds restaurant not responsible in woman’s death

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – A verdict was reached in the wrongful death lawsuit involving Beef O’ Brady’s in Marianna on Friday. According to our media partner, The Jackson County Times, jurors decided the restaurant was not at fault when Miseal Gonzalez left their business and got into a car accident that killed two people including […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Firefighters save Christmas presents from burning home

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters saved Christmas presents, family photos, and other prized possessions from a burning home early Saturday morning at 4:35 a.m. According to a release, The fire started on the back porch of the home and was quickly spreading into the house. Once the fire was under control, firefighters were able […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy