Soccer

Alex Iacovitti expected to miss out for Ross County on date with Dundee

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Ross County are set to be without Alex Iacovitti for their cinch Premiership meeting with Dundee.

The extent of the defender’s hamstring injury is yet to be revealed but he is highly unlikely to feature 10 days after suffering the injury against St Mirren.

Full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension.

Dundee midfielder Max Anderson returns after missing his team’s defeat at Ibrox last weekend.

Jordan McGhee is back in the squad after knee surgery while Alex Jakubiak is close to full training after a shoulder injury.

Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) underwent surgery this week while Shaun Byrne (knee) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain on the sidelines.

newschain

Max Watters expected to miss out again as MK Dons host Plymouth

MK Dons are expected to be without Max Watters against Plymouth. Watters sustained a knock against Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago and has still not recovered. The Dons have not played since beating Leyton Orient on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy last Tuesday so boss Liam Manning is hopeful his players are fresh and raring to go.
SOCCER
newschain

We should fear no one, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has told his players they should not fear going anywhere in the league as they look to build on improving results. County are still bottom of the cinch Premiership but can move above St Johnstone if they win in Perth on Saturday. A goalless draw...
SOCCER
newschain

Connor Randall a doubt for Ross County’s game with Celtic

Ross County manager Malky Mackay will assess Connor Randall on the day of the match against Celtic to check if he has shaken off a sickness bug. The 26-year-old defender went off early in the 3-2 win over Dundee at the weekend after vomiting on the pitch. Alex Iacovitti is...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Malky Mackay: Preparation key for Ross County during gruelling fixture schedule

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes meticulous planning has been crucial to the way his team have handled their gruelling end-of-year schedule. By the time the winter break comes at the start of January, the Staggies will have squeezed 10 matches into less than six weeks, including six midweek games.
SOCCER
BBC

Ross County v Celtic: Visitors hit with more attacking injury concerns

Injured Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has a chance of making the League Cup final on Sunday, says Ange Postecoglou, whose attacking options are further depleted for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Ross County. James Forrest is out and Mikey Johnston a doubt after both came off injured in Sunday's defeat...
SOCCER
