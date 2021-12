There are people who have not been able to get vaccinated due to certain medical conditions. There are also people who, despite receiving both doses of the vaccine, did not have the expected immune response and are still at high risk when they become infected. Big Pharma has been working on drugs that work as an alternative to reagents. The FDA just approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca drug to prevent contagion.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO