A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Reveal Trailer

By Editorials
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio have shared the A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay reveal trailer, giving the first look at the A Plague Tale: Innocence sequel. Here’s the new A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay reveal trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game:. Far across the...

IGN

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Gameplay Features Trailer

The latest trailer for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires gives a look at customization options for your characters, the Politics System where you build a foundation to exert your power, and details of the castle siege feature which allows you to capture a castle through various tactics. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires launches on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
OneShot is Coming to Consoles in 2022

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Future Cat have announced OneShot is coming to consoles in sometime 2022. While OneShot is coming to consoles in 2022, the puzzle-adventure game is coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. OneShot was originally released for Windows PC (via Steam) was back in December 2016. It follows a nonbinary child named Niko who must journey to return light to a dark and desolate world.
VIDEO GAMES
I.G.I. Origins Dev Diary Introduces the Prequel Story

Antimatter Games are celebrating the 21st anniversary of the I.G.I. franchise with new I.G.I. Origins dev diary, showcasing their upcoming stealth-action game. This latest dev diary discusses a bit of information about the game’s world and the efforts the developers have made to make everything feel authentic. I.G.I. Origins is a prequel to the original game, and its storyline starts in 1979, with the rest of the missions set throughout the ’80s. The game is a Cold War era espionage thriller, and follows an ex-SAS operator named Michael King that has been recruited by MI6 for dangerous missions deep behind Soviet lines.
VIDEO GAMES
Arcade Paradise Overview Trailer Has Games, Games, and More Games

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive have shared a new Arcade Paradise overview trailer, giving a closer look at the arcade management adventure game. Alongside the new trailer is the news that pre-orders for physical editions on Switch, PS4, and PS5 have launched via the Wired Store and participating...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague#Focus Entertainment#Nintendo Switch#Cloud
EGGLIA Rebirth English Trailer Reintroduces the Story

Veteran Japanese studio Brownies has shared a new EGGLIA Rebirth English trailer, reintroducing the main story and characters in the recently announced port. The inhabitants of Egglia are back on the Nintendo Switch, in EGGLIA Rebirth. Embark on a grand quest to restore the long-lost city of Egglia!. In the...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

First Gameplay Trailer Arrives for NERF Ultimate Championship

One of the more unusual virtual reality (VR) announcements to come out of E3 2021 was Nerf Ultimate Championship by Secret Location. Continuing the raft of new gameplay videos today, Secret Location has just released the first footage of Nerf Ultimate Championship in action. As you’d expect from a virtual...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Wingsuit to the Face in Saints Row Gameplay Trailer

It’s the simple things in life that count. Sure, driving a tank through the streets laying waste to all who stand against you is nice, but nothing beats the contentment and satisfaction of the hands-on approach. Or in the case of the new Saints Row trailer, a flying-knees-on approach followed up by a little rocket launcher action. Saints Row has always been about the ridiculous joys of insane urban action, taking the brakes off any sense of realism and letting the videogaminess of it all shine through, and while the new game is a full relaunch for the series there’s no question that it’s keeping to the heart of what made the original run great. Big action, big characters, and big explosions dominate a world that’s equal parts sprawling landscape and massive playground for the chaos the Saints bring with them.
VIDEO GAMES
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveal

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory have shared the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II gameplay reveal trailer, giving the first look at gameplay in the sequel. Here’s the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II gameplay reveal:. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is currently in development for Xbox Series X|S and Windows...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

9 A Plague Tale: Innocence Tips for Completing the Game

A Plague Tale: Innocence is an enthralling stealth game set in 14th-century France during the Black Death period of the Hundred Years’ War. In the game, you must guide the siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune through a gruesome story to defeat the leader of the Inquisition, Vitalis. The de Rune siblings can only survive against Inquisition troops and hordes of Black Death rats with a mixture of stealth, sling-shot combat, and Hugo’s special powers. Here are some Plague Tale: Innocence tips to get you through the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 English Cast Trailer

Inti Creates has shared a new Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 English cast trailer, introducing the English voice actors in the game. Here’s the Luminous Avenger iX 2 English cast trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the recently-announced game:. Break into the new apeX of 2D action!. Luminous...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Tchia launches in spring 2022, gameplay trailer

Awaceb has released the gameplay reveal trailer for open-world adventure game Tchia, as well as announced a spring 2022 release window. It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store. Get the latest details below, via Awaceb. The new gameplay trailer shows off the...
VIDEO GAMES
Elden Ring Story Trailer Shows Off Its Accursed World and Characters

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have shared the Elden Ring story trailer, giving a deeper look at its accursed world and characters. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Star Wars: Hunters - Enter the Arena | Gameplay Trailer

Star Wars: Hunters Landing on Nintendo Switch and Mobile devices in 2022! The teams are getting ready, the show is about to begin, screams of delight can be heard from the seats. Meet the combatants, discover their unique fighting style, and learn about their unique abilities in thrilling 4v4 team battles. Explore dynamic maps inspired by iconic Star Wars locales, unsheathe their best combat strategy, and be prepared to thrill the Arena and achieve glory.
VIDEO GAMES
Siren and Silent Hill Creator’s New Game Slitterhead Announced

Bokeh Game Studio has announced Slitterhead a new horror game for unannounced platforms and with no release date. The new game is being developed by Bokeh Game Studio, with Siren and Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama at the helm of the game and the studio. The game will also feature music by longtime collaborator and composer Akira Yamaoka.
VIDEO GAMES
Ex-BioWare Devs Reveal Victorian Survival-Crafting Game Nightingale

Publisher Improbable and developer Inflexion Games, a studio made up of ex-BioWare devs have revealed their debut title, Victorian-era survival/crafting game Nightingale. Nightingale is described as a shared-world, survival crafting game with a Victorian gaslamp fantasy theme. I had to look up what gaslamp fantasy was before writing this article, and I’m still not quite sure it’s unique enough to be considered separate from steampunk, but I digress.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Gameplay Trailer: Rocksteady’s “Suicide Squad”

After two cinematic trailers at the DC Fandome events, Rocksteady Studios has now unveiled the first official gameplay trailer for “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”. Aired during The Game Awards 2021, the game is set across a war-torn Metropolis as the Squad – Harley Quinn, King Shark,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Star Wars: Hunters gameplay trailer debuts

The first gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters is here!. Zynga and Lucasfilm Games announced today the release of the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming Star Wars cinematic universe game. This new gameplay for Star Wars: Hunters gives us a closer look at the forthcoming competitive arena combat title.
VIDEO GAMES
Metal: Hellsinger Raw Gameplay and Soundtrack Confirmed

Publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders have shared Metal: Hellsinger raw gameplay alongside confirming the lineup of heavy metal talent that are comprising the game’s soundtrack. “I’m stoked to announce that I’m in Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm-based shooter game. Make sure you check it out. We also have incredible...
VIDEO GAMES
God of War PC Features Trailer

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio have shared a new God of War PC features trailer, showcasing the big PC release for the reboot. Our collaboration with NVIDIA means that PC players with GEFORCE NVIDA RTX GPUs will be able to take full advantage of amazing features that will make the game feel even more sharp and responsive.
VIDEO GAMES
orcasound.com

Space Marine 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West – Discover Focus Entertainment games at The Game Awards 2021!

Focus Entertainment premiered three trailers at The Game Awards 2021. Focus is back with major announcements, including the amazing reveal of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. To receive exclusive info, beta access or upcoming offers related to these games and also the entire Focus Entertainment catalog, here’s a reminder that the Focus Membership is now available – 100% free, no client install and great bonuses available. Register now!
VIDEO GAMES

