French President Emmanuel Macron is yet to declare he will run for a second term in next year's election, but his intentions are no longer in doubt and his unofficial campaigning is drawing fire. After a rare two-hour press conference last week to outline his European ambitions, the 43-year-old head of state is to sit down for a long prime-time TV interview on domestic policy on Wednesday evening. For a leader who has always kept the media at arm's length and once theorised his role as acting like Jupiter, the Roman god of the sky, the sudden burst of transparency has not gone unnoticed. Neither have a string of visits to small-town and rural France where he has wandered through picturesque cobbled streets, stopping to chat to shopkeepers or drinking wine in local cafes.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO