Where were we heading? We thought we knew where but, given the weather, none of us had the foggiest idea. That’s because the road we followed was barely visible in the bleakness of dense fog. Driving in the fog is like running on a treadmill in a darkened room with the lights switched off. There was a definite sense of movement, but nothing we could see in the pea soup-thick fog. For most of the drive to the Spence Mountain Trailhead, only the sound of tires on pavement and the abrupt flash of headlights from oncoming cars and trucks, just seconds before they whizzed past, verified that — yes — we were actually moving.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO