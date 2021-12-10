ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tyron Woodley reveals contract clause for Jake Paul fight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcAtz_0dJNp60c00

Tyron Woodley has said he could complete a trilogy with Jake Paul if he beats the YouTube star in their boxing match next weekend.

Paul, 24, defeated the former UFC champion via split decision in August, and the pair will rematch on 18 December as Woodley steps in for the injured Tommy Fury.

Should Woodley overcome Paul this time, a third meeting between the Americans is on the cards, according to the 39-year-old.

“Yes, there is a rematch clause in there,” Woodley told TMZ .

“After I knock you out, Mr Betting Man, are you gonna run? Are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work?

“I bet I beat his a**. I bet if he gets up, I bet I do it again; I bet if he gets up, I bet I knock his a** down again.

“First thing’s first: Woodley has to win. Then, do it all again.”

Paul is 4-0 as a professional boxer, with his points win against Woodley following knockout victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley.

Woodley’s defeat by Paul marked his boxing debut, with the former UFC welterweight champion having gone 0-4 in his last four mixed martial arts bouts.

The 39-year-old has not expressed a desire to retire from MMA, though his next fight in the sport is yet to be announced.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
UFC
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Americans#Tmz#Nba
punditarena.com

Chael Sonnen on the “cardinal sin” that lost Amanda Nunes her belt

Chael Sonnen breaks down what went wrong for Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Many are shocked with Amanda Nunes’ loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 but Chael Sonnen thinks he knows where things went wrong for Nunes. While many might think that Amanda Nunes just got submitted, plain...
UFC
Bad Left Hook

Bob Arum says Canelo Alvarez has expressed interest in facing Artur Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr

According to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, Mexican sensation and pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez might be on the hunt for another fight aside from Ilunga Makabu. Makabu appears to be caught in a situation that forces him to make a mandatory title defense against Thabiso Mchunu next instead of taking an optional defense against Canelo, and to that end Arum says Canelo and his team have expressed interest in a potential fight against light heavyweight titleholders Artur Betevbiev and Joe Smith Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS
bardown.com

Conor McGregor issues another challenge and UFC fans absolutely torch him

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has earned the nickname “Notorious.” One of the biggest S***-talkers in the world of professional combat sports, McGregor is constantly mouthing off to opponents. While he used to back it up with extreme efficacy, his fortunes in the octagon have drastically...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chávez and Roberto Duran on Canelo

Say what you want but boxing fans the world over can’t complain. In an up and down time for the world for obvious reasons boxing consistently produced great match ups. Not least involving pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez was the most busy out of any of...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explodes after Israel Adesanya implies his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 is not a done deal

UFC president Dana White has reacted angrily to Israel Adesanya’s implication that his rematch with Robert Whittaker isn’t a done deal. Dana White has often been involved in verbal spats with fighters and, most of the time, the exchanges take place indirectly. This serves as yet another example of that with Israel Adesanya using a “cap” symbol to indicate he believes Dana White and the UFC are lying about his Robert Whittaker rematch being signed, sealed and delivered. The pair are currently set to clash at UFC 271 but Adesanya seems to disagree with the current state of play.
UFC
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he would be open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight - on the condition that he would retain his heavyweight belts. Usyk is a previous undisputed champion of the cruiserweight class and the 34-year-old has since made the step up to become a champion at heavyweight as well. The Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua in September to claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts and has his eyes set on a future unification fight with Tyson Fury. Joshua has activated his rematch clause with Usyk and a second fight between the pair is expected to take...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Report: Nate Diaz Has Current UFC Contract Extended

UFC fans could see more of Nate Diaz in the coming year after MMA reporter Ariel Helwani reported that the Stockton native’s contract has been extended. Diaz hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this year. He previously had one more fight left on his contract, but it appears that more fights may have been added to his deal for the same price tag.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy