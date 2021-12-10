Harry Styles to headline Capital One Beach Bash concert

The roaring screams of a sold-out arena popped my eardrums, not once, not twice, but three times as Harry Styles took the stage, in his element as a natural-born performer. An icon in his own right, Styles has just finished the 42-show tour, selling out the American leg of the “Love on Tour” for his sophomore album, “Fine Line.” The project went double-platinum and still holds a place in the Billboard 200 to this day, two years after its release in 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO