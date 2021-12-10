ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Which Recently Had Puppies Found Stabbed to Death in Trash Can

By Kashmira Gander
Newsweek
 4 days ago
A vet examined the dog and found knife wounds on the right side of its body and...

Craig Murphy
4d ago

killing an animal is just evil they truly are defenseless, just trusting, I am confident that the fellas behind the wall, will administer justice

Janice Davis
4d ago

First animals then humans. they should find this sick human being. put him away.

Gerald Ryan
4d ago

Even through this happened in.the UK the more I read about animal abuse the more I hate humans

