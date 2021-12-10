ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Remembering DT: Demaryius Thomas was one of the good guys

By Doug Ottewill
milehighsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it’s true that only the good die young, heaven got this one right. Thirty-three-years-old – that’s too young, at least for all of us. We simply weren’t ready to say goodbye to Demaryius Thomas. “This isn’t real.” That was the prevailing sentiment on social...

milehighsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver Post

Keeler: Broncos Country said good-bye to Demaryius Thomas with flowers, hats and tears. “When you lose somebody like that, it’s devastating.”

It was love at first flight. Carter Shade had just turned 2 years old the first time he saw Demaryius Thomas run to daylight. “The number 88 caught his attention, and how fast D.T. ran,” Caley Shade, Carter’s mother, recalled Sunday at the Ring of Fame Plaza just south of Empower Field at Mile High, a few hours before the Broncos hosted the Detroit Lions.
NFL
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Lombardi
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
milehighsports.com

MHS Broncos Roundtable: Our fondest DT memories and score predictions

The Denver Broncos are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and an emotional week following the loss of legend Demaryius Thomas. Who has been the takeaways from the loss to the Chiefs? Who needs to step up against the Lions? What is our fondest memory of Demaryius Thomas? Score predictions versus the Detroit Lions. The Mile High Sports team gives their insight on all things Broncos.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

The Denver Broncos make good on their promise to DT

On what was the most emotional day for the Denver Broncos in a long time, the team was able to put on one of their most impressive performances of the season, routing the Detroit Lions 38-10 to put the team above .500. Sure, the win was over not only one...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#One Summer#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Spotted Screaming at Someone on the Browns Sideline During Ravens Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy