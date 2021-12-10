New Poll Shows Donald Trump Beating Joe Biden by 4 Points in 2024 Matchup

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO