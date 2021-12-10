ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New Poll Shows Donald Trump Beating Joe Biden by 4 Points in 2024 Matchup

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The former president would beat Kamala Harris if they were to run against each other in the next presidential election, the survey results...

Comments / 28

Audrey Slate
4d ago

But how do we get Biden, Harris and Palosi out before 2024? By 2024 they'll have the US such a mess I'm not sure anyone will be able to fix it.

Rennina
4d ago

If anyone can fix the Mess thatBiden has made of our Countryit's Donald Trump Me and Everyone I know willVote for him Again 🇺🇲💯💯

Viva Satire !
4d ago

Demonstrating how loyal White Nationalist and Supremacist Americans are, despite all the evidence proving Trump used them for Power and Money.

