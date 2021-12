Two residents and one firefighter were injured in a multi-alarm fire early Tuesday in Fogelsville, officials said on social media. One cat also perished in the fire. At 1:37 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8100 block of Main Street for a house fire, according to a post on the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page. Callers said it was a possible chimney fire and a woman on the second floor was trapped.

FOGELSVILLE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO