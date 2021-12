EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally published on Dec. 24, 2020. Since then, Bubba Wallace earned his first career Cup win -- making him the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race since 1963. That win came on Oct. 4, 2021, at Talladega, the same track at which a noose was discovered in his garage a year earlier. On Tuesday, watch the E60 special "Fistful of Steel" (7:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN App) which explores Wallace's upbringing and the events that shaped him into the man he is today.

