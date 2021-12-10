ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans - NBA (12/10/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

By Tyler Kuehl
 4 days ago
Through they played hard in an overtime thriller on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons’ losing streak continues. They will try and break the trend, again, when they hit the road to the Big Easy for a meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Detroit went toe-to-toe...

Kevin Durant, Chauncey Billups praise Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons earned the No. 1 overall draft pick this past offseason, and they used it to select guard Cade Cunningham. However, he missed the first four games of the 2021-22 season with a lingering ankle injury. However, since his return, he’s shown that he has all of the...
Too much Durant as Pistons fall to Nets

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 116-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. THUMBS DOWN – Playing their first game since the sobering news that they’d be without Jerami Grant for at least six weeks, the Pistons were poised for an upset win and an end to their 11-game losing streak when they carried a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. They rode a scrambling defense that forced 18 Brooklyn turnovers, 10 in the third quarter alone when the Pistons scored 34 points, 19 off of turnovers, to match their best third-quarter output of the season. But then they had their own turnover-fueled problems in the fourth quarter as Brooklyn opened on an 11-0 run. The Pistons scored one point on their first 14 possessions and by the time their first basket came, with 5:23 to play, they’d missed six shots and committed nine turnovers. Their 13 fourth-quarter output was their worst fourth quarter of the season.They ultimately couldn’t weather an MVP-level outing from Kevin Durant, who set a new Little Caesars Arena scoring record – erasing the previous mark held by Nets teammate Blake Griffin when he scored 50 for the Pistons in 2018 – with 51 points. Grant suffered sprained ligaments in his right thumb in Friday’s game at New Orleans. The Pistons replaced him in the starting lineup with Hamidou Diallo, who despite his athleticism doesn’t offer Grant’s size, shot-blocking or scoring threat.The Pistons incurred another thumb injury when Killian Hayes’ troublesome left thumb, which has caused him to miss five games, was jammed again early in the third quarter, though Hayes was able to return midway through the fourth quarter.
Examining potential trade destinations for Jerami Grant

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons wing Jerami Grant is one of the NBA’s most sought-after players in potential deals as February’s trade deadline approaches. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, even with Grant sidelined due to torn ligaments in his right thumb. Once Grant is fully healthy, which should be around February anyways, he can provide a huge boost to just about any team that's looking to compete this year.
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Detroit Pistons (4-21) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (18-8) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
Pistons legend critical of Cade Cunningham

One Detroit Pistons legend is not too impressed by what he has seen thus far from Cade Cunningham. During Detroit’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, retired Pistons great Dave Bing appeared on the local broadcast and spoke critically of the team’s No. 1 overall pick Cunningham.
DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though. While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.
