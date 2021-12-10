Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans - NBA (12/10/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 116-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. THUMBS DOWN – Playing their first game since the sobering news that they’d be without Jerami Grant for at least six weeks, the Pistons were poised for an upset win and an end to their 11-game losing streak when they carried a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. They rode a scrambling defense that forced 18 Brooklyn turnovers, 10 in the third quarter alone when the Pistons scored 34 points, 19 off of turnovers, to match their best third-quarter output of the season. But then they had their own turnover-fueled problems in the fourth quarter as Brooklyn opened on an 11-0 run. The Pistons scored one point on their first 14 possessions and by the time their first basket came, with 5:23 to play, they’d missed six shots and committed nine turnovers. Their 13 fourth-quarter output was their worst fourth quarter of the season.They ultimately couldn’t weather an MVP-level outing from Kevin Durant, who set a new Little Caesars Arena scoring record – erasing the previous mark held by Nets teammate Blake Griffin when he scored 50 for the Pistons in 2018 – with 51 points. Grant suffered sprained ligaments in his right thumb in Friday’s game at New Orleans. The Pistons replaced him in the starting lineup with Hamidou Diallo, who despite his athleticism doesn’t offer Grant’s size, shot-blocking or scoring threat.The Pistons incurred another thumb injury when Killian Hayes’ troublesome left thumb, which has caused him to miss five games, was jammed again early in the third quarter, though Hayes was able to return midway through the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO