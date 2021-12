FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley identified saving lives and enhancing services as among his top priorities his second State of the City address on Tuesday, Dec. 14. “It is through prayer, planning and partnership that we have moved our community forward over this last year,” Neeley said in a draft of the speech delivered during a virtual meeting of the City Council. “And now we will build a stronger Flint.

FLINT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO