Horse rescued by firefighters from Codsall water-filled ditch

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Thursday, December 9, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., this agency received multiple phone calls regarding approximately 12 deer submerged in a lagoon near Capstan and Varuna Drives in Forked River. Lacey Police Officer Michael Hutman responded and upon arrival met with Lanoka Harbor Fire Chief Jack Conaty, members from the Lanoka Harbor Fire Department, Lacey Township Underwater Rescue and Recovery, and Undersheriff Brian Klimakowski of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. All agencies began rescue efforts for the stranded deer.
