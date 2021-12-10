Horse rescued by firefighters from Codsall water-filled ditch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two adults and an infant were rushed to a hospital Saturday from a fire at a two-story home in the Florence community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. Dec. 4, 2021 (credit: CBS) Their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the 8100 block of Lou Dillon Avenue had the blaze out at 9:44 a.m., the dispatcher said. No damage estimates were immediately available. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO