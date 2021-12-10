GMU, South Kortright, Roxbury girls notch big wins

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton defeated Laurens 66-34 in girls basketball action on Thursday thanks to a balanced scoring attack.

Hannah Bonczkowski led the way, scoring 23 points for GMU. Also scoring in double digits for the Raiders were Ashlyn Marron with 19 points and Megan Perrine, who scored 14 points.

Gabrielle Andrades led the Leopards with 17 points.

South Kortright 56,

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 26

South Kortright won its matchup with Windham-Ashland-Jewett 56-26 on Thursday.

Lacey Eckert led South Kortright with 20 points scored, followed by Emily Andersen with 18 points.

WAJ’s Amanda Nilsen scored 11 points for her team, with teammate Ashtyn Hansen close behind with 10 points.

Roxbury 44, Gilboa 18

The Rockets beat the Wildcats 44-18 in a girls Delaware League game on Thursday.

Bryanna Meehan led the Rockets with 14 points in the victory.

Tanya VanValkenburgh and Karly Sutton each scored six points for the Wildcats.

Roxbury held Gilboa to just three points in the first half, building a 25-3 advantage after two quarters.

Walton 54, Deposit-Hancock 45 (Wednesday)

A record-setting performance by Jacqlyn Gransbury helped the Warriors defeat the Eagles 54-45 on Wednesday.

Gransbury tied the Walton school record with 40 points in the victory. She hit six three-pointers while also adding 12 steals and three assists. MaKara MacGibbon dished out a team-high five assists while Kaitlyn Wood had 11 rebounds.

Olivia Carey led Deposit with 12 points with Kaitlyn Macumber adding nine points.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 66, Laurens 34

GMU … 17 23 18 8 – 66

L … 8 7 5 14 – 34

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Hannah Bonczkowski 9 1-1 23, Ashlyn Marron 6 6-11 19, Mackenzie Barnes 2 0-1 4, Kendra Hammond 1 0-2 2, Tammy Barnes 2 0-0 4, Megan Perrine 7 0-0 14. Totals 27 7-15 66

Laurens: Gabrielle Andrades 6 5-7 17, Kyrah Andrades 2 1-2 7, Kendra Dunham 1 0-0 3, Emerson Allen 1 0-0 2, Brooke Mann 1 2-4 5. Totals 11 8-17 34

Three-point baskets: GMU 5 (Bonczkowski 4, Marron); L 4 (Andrades 2, Dunham, Mann)

South Kortright 56, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 26

SK … 12 23 14 7 — 56

WAJ … 3 6 6 11 — 26

South Kortright: C. Thomas 3 0-0 9, E. Andersen 6 4-4 18, H. Callias 0 1-2 1, L. Eckert 9 2-2 20, A. Eckert 3 0-0 6, M. Stiber 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-8 56

WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 5 1-2 11, Ashtyn Hansen1 8-12 10, Emma Drum 2 0-4 5, Cassandra Coe 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 9-20 26

Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Thomas 3, Andersen 2); WAJ 1 (Drum)

Roxbury 44, Gilboa 18

R … 13 12 13 6 – 44

G … 2 1 6 9 – 18

Roxbury: Goodchild 2 1-2 5, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Cross 1 0-0 2, DeMaio 4 1-2 9, Hynes 2 0-1 4, Meehan 6 2-3 14, Wright 2 0-0 4, Chojnowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-10 44

Gilboa: Breigle 1 0-0 2, Sutton 3 0-0 6, Ross 2 0-2 4, Van Valkenburgh 2 2-4 6. Totals 8 2-6 18

Three-point baskets: R 0; G 0

Walton 54, Deposit-Hancock 45 (Wednesday)

Walton: Havyn Merwin 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 1 0-0 2, Jacqlyn Gransbury 14 6-8 40, Jillian Wright 0 0-2 0, MaKara MacGibbon 2 1-3 6, Kaitlyn Wood 2 0-0 4, MaKenna MacGibbon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-13 54

Deposit-Hancock: no box provided

Three-point baskets: W 7 (Gransbury 6, M. MacGibbon)