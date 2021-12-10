Police: Man says he was shot in the back while attempting to flee from masked robbers in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot in the back while he says he was trying to run away from masked robbers late Thursday night in Rock Hill, police said.

At 4:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, police said they responded to the Piedmont Medical Center along South Herlong Ave. in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers met with a 46-year-old man who said at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, he was walking in the 400 block of Summit Street when two men wearing masks attempted to rob him. As the man tried to run away, he said he was shot in the back. The man was able to stop a passerby who gave him a ride to the hospital.

This case remains active and open. Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.

