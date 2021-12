I know a lot of people who are hoping for a white Christmas. But many of them are hoping for only a white Christmas with no other snow for the winter. I’m not sure how likely a white Christmas is, but it’s not very likely that we’ll have a snowless winter. So, the fact that we’re expecting almost spring-like weather next week is welcome news to me. We’ll have lots of time for winter in the weeks and months ahead.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO