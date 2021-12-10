SCDMV unveils special commemorative license plate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) unveiled a special license plate available to motorists.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War plate will be available to all South Carolina vehicle and motorcycle owners.

The design, seen here, was provided by the South Carolina Revolutionary War Sestercentennial Commission (SCDMV)

“The 250 Commission’s mission is to celebrate and promote South Carolina’s role in the American Revolution. As with the bicentennial plate in 1976, I’m excited our citizens will have an opportunity to use a beautiful license plate to promote our state’s rich history” Rep. Neal Collins said.

Collins introduced the legislation for the specialty license plate in early 2021 and it was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster this past legislative session. The plate will be retired in 2033.

Anyone interested in purchasing the Revolutionary War commemorative plate must complete the appropriate application and pay all required fees. The plate is available at SCDMVOnline.com , at any SCDMV branch office, or by mail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.