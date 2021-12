Orthotex Smile Specialists plans to open a new location in Katy sometime in the next year. As of press time, there was no set timeline, but it will be located at 3144 Greenbusch Road. The orthodontist office has locations in Cypress and Spring and will also be opening an office in Conroe. 281-937-2540. www.orthotexsmiles.com.

KATY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO