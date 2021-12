Bottomline helps businesses accelerate the digital transformation of payments. Bottomline (EPAY) is expected to deliver significant sales growth thanks to its machine learning solutions and Cloud Solutions segment. With new tools, it is also likely that management finds more banks and vendors willing to work with EPAY. Under my most successful case scenario, my DCF model implied a valuation of $177-$235. In any case, I believe that at the current market price, EPAY remains a buy.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO