Wonder Woman shares a kiss with girlfriend in new DC Comic

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
Wonder Woman will explore a same-sex relationship in a new installment of a DC Comics limited series.

The romance begins in the second issue of the “Dark Knights of Steel” series, which retells the DC universe and its heroes as medieval figures.

In this version, Lois Lane alerts Princess Zala-El – Superman and Batman’s sister – that her father has died in the comic. The two have a passionate kiss after Wonder Woman informs Zala-El that she will always be there for her she needs.

Fans have long debated Wonder Woman’s sexuality, with many believing that she’s already been in same-sex relationships because Themyscira (formerly Paradise Island), where the superhero is from, is a nation populated entirely by women.

In a 2016 interview with the comic book news and review site Comicosity, Greg Rucka, who worked on the Wonder Woman books for DC in the early to mid-2000s, indicated that Wonder Woman has “obviously” been “in relationships and had relationships with other women.”

Rucka said that Themyscira is intended to be a “paradise” where someone “can live happily” and have a fulfilling, romantic, and sexual relationship.”

“And the only options are women.”

However, Rucka pointed out that while mainstream culture would regard Wonder Woman to be a member of the LGBTQ+ group because she has same-sex relationships, it’s not that simple.

“An Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, ‘You’re gay.’ They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist,” he said.

Rucka further added: “I understand as best as I can the desire to see representation on the page. I don’t object to that at all. But my job first and foremost is always to serve the characters as best I can.”

DC Comics has focused on broadening its array of LGBT+ heroes, as evidenced by Wonder Woman’s new queer romance.

Batman’s sidekick Robin and Jon Kent, the son of Superman, both came out as bisexual this year.

