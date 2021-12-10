ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna to deliver 20M more doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021; inks new supply deal for 2022

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Moderna (MRNA -11.5%) announces an amendment to its existing contract with Gavi, to accelerate supply of 20M doses to COVAX by December 31, 2021 for a total of...

The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Kroger Just Announced a Major New Vaccination Policy, Starting Jan. 1

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed over the last two years—and with it, the precautions and policies put in place to slow the spread of the virus. In the past several months, vaccine mandates have been a major area of focus, with a number of cities barring unvaccinated people from entering indoor establishments or attending certain events. For their part, corporations have enacted separate rules for workers and customers, whether to encourage employees to get vaccinated or to prevent shoppers who haven't gotten a COVID shot from entering stores without masks. Now, supermarket chain Kroger has announced a major new vaccination policy of its own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Crain's Detroit Business

Pfizer COVID pill cuts hospitalization, not milder symptoms, study shows

New study data showed Pfizer Inc.'s experimental COVID-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections. Pfizer disclosed findings from two studies in a statement Tuesday. In one, its treatment, Paxlovid, failed to meet the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Synthetic Biologics to acquire VCN Biosciences for over $4M in upfront cash

Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) has added ~2.9% in the pre-market after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire VCN Biosciences, a privately owned clinical-stage immuno-oncology company based in Spain. VCN Biosciences is currently advancing an oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform designed for intravenous delivery. The platform targets tumor triggering tumor cell death and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sanofi, GSK report positive preliminary booster data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announce positive preliminary booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuation of Phase 3 trial per independent Monitoring Board recommendation. Positive booster data from Phase 3 VAT0002 trial show that neutralizing antibodies increased across all primary vaccines received (mRNA or adenovirus) in a 9-...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Aerogen inks partnership to deliver COVID-19 vaccine with its mesh aerosol delivery tech

Aerogen and CanSinoBio announced today that they entered a partnership to deliver the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine with Aerogen’s technology. Galway, Ireland-based Aerogen’s proprietary vibrating mesh aerosol drug delivery technology will be used to deliver CanSinoBio’s recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine — Convidecia — under the development and commercial supply partnership. Commercial terms for the partnership were not disclosed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Vaccitech shells out $40M to acquire Avidea, gaining antigen, immunomodulator platform

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) has acquired privately-held Avidea Technologies giving it a platform capable of delivering multiple antigens and immunomodulators for immunotherapies. The $40M deal is comprised of $12.5M in cash and $27.5M in Vaccitech American Depository Shares, as well as development milestones. Avidea's SNAPvax platform can be configured either to induce...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Erytech Pharma launches $7.85M direct offering

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) has entered into an agreement with Armistice, a health-care focused institutional and accredited investor, for the purchase and sale of 769,608 units, each consisting of four ordinary shares in the form of ADS and three warrants, each to purchase one ordinary share, in a registered direct offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Korea grants marketing approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Samsung Biologics

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of Korea has issued a marketing authorization for Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) manufactured by Samsung Biologics. This marketing authorization officially allows the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at Samsung Biologics' facilities to be distributed within Korea and exported to...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Merck’s COVID pill loses its lustre: what that means for the pandemic

Molnupiravir was initially heralded by public-health officials as a game-changer for COVID-19, but full clinical-trial data showed lower-than-expected efficacy. You have full access to this article via your institution. Molnupiravir, one of two antiviral pills that have caused excitement in the past few months because preliminary clinical-trial results showed that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

