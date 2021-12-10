ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer wins European approval for Cibinqo in atopic dermatitis

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the European Commission (EC) approved its Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor Cibinqo (abrocitinib) for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Accordingly, 100...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Atopic Dermatitis#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Cibinqo#Pfizer Lrb#Pfe Rrb#The European Commission#Ec#Eu#Rinvoq#Abbvie#Abbv
Seeking Alpha

BeiGene's Brukinsa authorized in U.K. for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a marketing authorization for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in Great Britain, for the treatment of eligible adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM). Authorization is based on Phase 3 ASPEN head-to-head trial comparing Brukinsa against ibrutinib.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Regeneron, Sanofi report positive Dupixent data in children 6 months to 5 years with atopic dermatitis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce detailed positive Phase 3 results that showed adding Dupixent (dupilumab) to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids (TCS) (placebo) significantly improved skin clearance and reduced overall disease severity and itch in infants and children aged 6 months to 5 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. At...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Impending regulatory approvals in atopic dermatitis (AD)

The atopic dermatitis (AD) space is changing rapidly, but the availability of new therapies across the US and Europe has been affected by differences in regulatory policy. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have taken very different stances on approving new therapies, especially the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. This divergence stems from results of the ORAL Surveillance (NCT02092467) trial, a post-marketing rheumatoid arthritis safety study of Xeljanz (tofacitinib), which highlighted the potential risk of cardiovascular problems, cancer and other serious adverse events. This safety data put a magnifying glass on the oral JAK inhibitor drug class, resulting in a lengthy dialogue among regulators that has led to ongoing delays in the US and some cautious approvals in Europe.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wsau.com

Pfizer begins application for Canada’s approval of COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had started the real-time submission of its application seeking Health Canada’s approval of its oral COVID-19 antiviral drug candidate. The pill, PF-07321332, is designed to block a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply. The move comes after the Canadian government announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Italy approves Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children aged five to 11 years. The Covid-19 vaccine is approved to be administered in two doses at a gap of three weeks. The dosage for this age group is indicated to be a third of the authorised 30µg dose given to adults and adolescents.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer to seek FDA approval of boosters for teens ages 16-17

(HealthDay)—Pfizer Inc. is expected to seek approval this week for emergency use of its booster shots among American teens ages 16-17. Sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give the green light in about a week, which would make the Pfizer booster shot the first one available for people younger than 18.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Allakos expands lirentelimab development into atopic dermatitis, urticaria and asthma

Allakos (ALLK +2.1%) has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of subcutaneous (SC) lirentelimab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company also announced plans to initiate two placebo-controlled trials of SC lirentelimab in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (middle of 2022) and in moderate-to-severe, uncontrolled asthma patients with and without an eosinophilic phenotype (Q4 2022).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Crain's Detroit Business

Pfizer COVID pill cuts hospitalization, not milder symptoms, study shows

New study data showed Pfizer Inc.'s experimental COVID-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections. Pfizer disclosed findings from two studies in a statement Tuesday. In one, its treatment, Paxlovid, failed to meet the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sanofi, GSK report positive preliminary booster data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announce positive preliminary booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuation of Phase 3 trial per independent Monitoring Board recommendation. Positive booster data from Phase 3 VAT0002 trial show that neutralizing antibodies increased across all primary vaccines received (mRNA or adenovirus) in a 9-...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Why did BioNTech stock go down today?

BioNTech (BNTX -3.7%) has traded lower today despite the reassurances made by the German company with its U.S. partner Pfizer (PFE -0.6%) over the efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine against the newly found Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The duo cited early lab results to indicate that variant fighting antibodies...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy