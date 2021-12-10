ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 11 Christmas Show at the Orpheum | OCP will hold “The Christmas Show” Saturday, Dec....

Cornerstone Foursquare Church “Cornerstone is a place to find and follow Jesus the Christ Child,” lead pastor Rev. Mickey Baldwin said. He continues, saying, “Have you ever taken time to prepare for a test, job interview or even an extended vacation? You may have made a to-do list to make sure everything gets done. Last Sunday, we started a to-do list as we lit the first candle to initiate the…
Master’s Voice to appear in concert Sunday

Last Chance Baptist Church will host a gospel concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. featuring the group Master’s Voice of Bristow. Founded in 1995, the group is currently on a nationwide tour, but will make a stop this Sunday at Last Chance Baptist Church. The public is invited to this free concert. The church is located at 101196 Hwy. 56, between Henryetta and Okemah. The group is made up of…
The Run

Early disciples of Jesus (and others who followed afterward) lived their lives as trainees. And so it continues today. The great thing about a loving follower of Jesus is that she or he has started discovering that they are not in charge. God is in charge. It is His Spirit guiding and empowering. Jesus is becoming their one focus in living. Jesus and his nature have begun filling the landscape…
Sneers and Dirty Windows

He had me. Trapped. His pastor, caught in the act of breaking the law. He was proud of himself. It was written all over his face: the self-satisfied, superior expression with an “all-knowing” smirk. You could even say it was a sneer because the meaning behind it was, “Now I’ve got you. Let’s see you get out of this one.” He had come to me right after the Sunday morning worship time and was…
‘Tootsie’ Supporting Actor Steve Brustien Makes Most of Pandemic Shutdown

In Steve Brustien's supporting role in "Tootsie," he makes his premiere as a cast member of a nationally touring production. Not bad for someone who admits he's always been the "class clown" since childhood and has dreamed of becoming an actor for as long as he can remember. The post ‘Tootsie’ Supporting Actor Steve Brustien Makes Most of Pandemic Shutdown appeared first on The Washington Informer.
$500 cash up for grabs in Sparkle Spree

Do you have the winning ticket? Shoppers at participating local businesses still have time to get tickets for tomorrow’s Sparkle Shopping Spree drawing. Some lucky person will win the $500 grand prize in the Okmulgee Main Street promotion, according to Director Heather Sumner. “We will start collecting tickets from businesses this Thursday at 3 p.m.,” Sumner said. “So there’s still plenty of…
Where to Eat in Portland This Week

1728 SE 7th Ave., 503-234-1616, boccison7th.com. 4-9 pm Friday-Sunday. Bocci’s on Southeast 7th isn’t hip, but it avoids being stodgy. It’s not gourmet but is still wonderfully delicious. Walking in, you’ll be greeted by super-warm staff, and possibly the sounds of Bob Dylan floating from the kitchen, before being set up with free house-baked bread—dense and soft with a crusty, salty edge—served with olive oil and vinegar. Their star dish is the chicken Marsala: a generous chicken breast lightly breaded and still very moist, served piping hot over spaghetti and a Marsala wine sauce that was buttery and rich without being painfully decadent.
Cool Peppermint Confections

It’s hard to think of Christmas without the bright red and white stripes of peppermint candies. While peppermint is used to flavor a few things like mints, lozenges, gum or toothpaste, it is front and center at Christmas. Peppermint coffees and cocoa appear. Chocolates are infused with it and you can pick up peppermint flavored M&Ms and Hershey Kisses. Peppermint candies hit the shelf like…
Santa to be given Laurinburg tour Saturday

LAURINBURG — Santa and Sparky will be riding in style Saturday afternoon as the city of Laurinburg Fire Department gives them a tour. Fire Chief Jordan McQueen shared that he plans on making it through as many neighborhoods as possible but doesn’t have a set route. “We’re planning...
Zach Bryan Set To Make Ryman Auditorium Debut

Zach Bryan is headed to the Mother Church of country music. After just wrapping up an incredible, sold-out fall tour, it was announced today that he will officially make his debut at the Ryman Auditorium in February of 2022:. “We’re so excited to announce a Ryman debut. Rising star Zach...
Calendar of Events

Morgan Park Presbyterian Church, 2017 W. 110th Pl., will present Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Maestro Charles Hayes will conduct this epic performance, joined by soprano Monica Perdue, mezzo-contralto Lisa Dagher, tenor Jeffery Burish and bass Arthur D. Griffin, Jr. This classical music masterpiece will be...
Upcoming calendar

Holiday cards for Crouse Community Center residents: Stop into the Morrisville Public Library from Wednesday December 1 through Monday December 20 (during open hours) and make a Christmas card(s) for a resident(s) at Crouse Community Center. Blank cards and cards ready to color along with markers, crayons, and colored pencils will be available. If you know a resident personally, address the card. Open to all ages. (The library will take all cards made up to Crouse on Tuesday December 21.)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

• Monthly Wilmington community blood drive at the CMH Regional Health System Wednesday, Dec. 8 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W.Main St. in Wilmington. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with Community Blood Center (CBC) blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.
