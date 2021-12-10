1728 SE 7th Ave., 503-234-1616, boccison7th.com. 4-9 pm Friday-Sunday. Bocci’s on Southeast 7th isn’t hip, but it avoids being stodgy. It’s not gourmet but is still wonderfully delicious. Walking in, you’ll be greeted by super-warm staff, and possibly the sounds of Bob Dylan floating from the kitchen, before being set up with free house-baked bread—dense and soft with a crusty, salty edge—served with olive oil and vinegar. Their star dish is the chicken Marsala: a generous chicken breast lightly breaded and still very moist, served piping hot over spaghetti and a Marsala wine sauce that was buttery and rich without being painfully decadent.
Comments / 0