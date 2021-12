Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first confirmed case of Covid-19 caused by the emerging and highly infectious omicron variant has been detected in Onondaga County, officials said today. The patient was sick with mild symptoms in late November and did not need to be hospitalized, said county Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta. The virus sample was genetically sequenced at Upstate Medical University and reported to the county this weekend, Gupta said today at a news conference.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO