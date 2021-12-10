ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall Cobb Could Miss Rest of Season After Core Muscle Surgery

By Dan Lyons
 4 days ago

The Packers wide receiver had core muscle surgery during the bye week.

Aaron Rodgers pushed the Packers to bring back Randall Cobb during the offseason, in the days after he ended his holdout. As Rodgers nurses a fractured toe, Cobb underwent surgery to address a more significant injury during the team's bye week.

Cobb left the Packers' win over the Rams on Nov. 28 at halftime with a core muscle injury. During the team's break, the veteran receiver opted for surgery to deal with the injury. That could cost him "several games," and potentially the rest of the season.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Cobb had surgery last week “and the hope is that he can return in time for the playoffs.”

“Cobby's going to out for a while; he had a pretty significant injury,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday, per ESPN. “That's unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity. We were talking about just his targets on third down alone.”

Cobb ranks second among the team's receivers with 28 receptions and 375 yards and is tied with superstar Davante Adams with five receiving touchdowns.

Cobb and rookie Amari Rodgers are the team's only two wide receivers to play all 12 games to this point. Adams and Allen Lazard have both missed time with COVID-19, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been held to seven games due to injury. Tight end Robert Tonyan is already out for the season.

Amari Rodgers is probably the player that stylistically fits Cobb's slot role the most clearly, but the Packers could get creative with that spot. LaFleur said that Adams, Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown, who has emerged in recent weeks, could slide into that spot.

#Rams#American Football#Espn#Packer Central
