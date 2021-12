MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help identifying three suspects from a carjacking on December 4, 2021. Officers responded to a carjacking at 5:30am on December 4th at the Summit Park Apartments near Millbranch and Raines. The victim was in her white 2016 Pontiac G6 bearing a temporary Tennessee tag when three men approached with a large gun and forced her to get out of the vehicle. They sped off in the car and it has not yet been recovered.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO