Very few players in NFL history can match the peaks Calvin Johnson reached in his career. Despite playing for an often bad Lions team, Johnson was consistently one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In nine years, he had seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, three of which saw him reach more than 1,400. Four times, he had at least 12 receiving touchdowns. All but his final seasons in the league saw him average 14-plus yards per catch, and that last year, he averaged 13.8.

