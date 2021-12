The Liberal Democrats have weaponised pictures showing a former Conservative London mayoral candidate at a banned Christmas party as they seek to win votes in tomorrow's North Shropshire by-election.Party activists have made a digital advert with pictures of Shaun Bailey and staff enjoying refreshments at a bash held at the Tory Party's Westminster HQ in December last year while London was in tier 2 restrictions."The Conservatives think the rules don't apply to them," the Facebook ad reads. "Tell them the party's over. Vote Liberal Democrat this Thursday and send a message".Elsewhere, PM Boris Johnson has been warned a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the new year after 99 Conservative MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the largest rebellion of his premiership. Read More Boris Johnson warned leadership challenge ‘on cards’ after massive Tory rebellionBoris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite almost 100 Tory MPs rebellingWho could be Boris Johnson’s successor?

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO