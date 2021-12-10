ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Find The Golden Ticket With NFT Integration

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / How Have You Not Heard of CARD CHAMPS Yet?. If you have any familiarity with sports card culture, you've undoubtedly heard about the online platform that's got the big guys -eBay, Facebook, Amazon-all trump-faced and flustered. But, in case you've been...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

knowtechie.com

Where to find Chase presale tickets online

Getting a chance to secure tickets in advance is beneficial in many ways. You not only get to lock and buy the tickets before the mad rush for tickets, but you also get to select the best seats before someone else grabs them. With presale tickets, the chances of finding...
SHOPPING
Bakery and Snacks

Better-for-you Indian snack startup receives Golden Ticket

AlcoEats – which produces Indian-style nuts, ready-to-cook sauces and spice pouches – was among the handful of Golden Tickets winners of KeHE Distributor’s Diversity TrendFinder event, with the spoils including a fast-tracking onto the company’s sought-after DIVERSEtrade programme. KeHE is an influential wholesale food distributor, working with more than 30,000...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
yoursun.com

Study finds theme park fans are wary of ‘dynamic’ ticket pricing

ORLANDO — This holiday season, tourists will pay even more of a premium to enter theme parks during peak times. The attractions are increasingly employing what’s known as dynamic pricing, a business strategy to manage revenue and crowds by charging more when demand is highest. Guests wanting to bypass holiday...
LIFESTYLE
aithority.com

Ticket Sales Launch For NFT.Land, Inaugural Las Vegas NFT Conference By TokenSmart

Generative event tickets are officially available for NFT.Land, the most epic NFT conference ever hosted by the metaverse’s leading NFT community, TokenSmart, powered by Fanchain. Tickets, which are each unique digital illustrations designed by NFT and CryptoClimate artist Made by Megan, will provide access to four days of immersive...
SNOOP DOGG
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Digital Card#The Golden Ticket#Software#Fantasy#Facebook#Amazon#Current#Comps#Autofills
IGN

Golden Wolflord

This Genshin Impact guide contains information on how to defeat the boss, Golden Wolflord located in Inazuma. The Golen Wolflord is the first boss that nullifies the main purpose of shields. In addition, this guide will also provide several tips and tricks that will help you take down the Golden Wolflord, as well as the rewards on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
strategy+business

Is vertical integration making a comeback?

In the headlines crawling across the screen, you can glimpse vertical integration’s revival, as companies reveal plans to control and own aspects of their business that they were until recently content to let suppliers handle. In November, Ford announced that it would partner with GlobalFoundries to develop and produce computer chips. Last summer, Home Depot chartered its own container ship. Ikea, not to be outdone, is purchasing its own shipping containers.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

NFT partnerships and protocol integrations boost Tezos, WAX and Aleph.im

The roller coaster ride that is the cryptocurrency market continued its volatile ways on Dec. 8 as Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $49,000 level. Despite the setback, there are still clear signs that crypto mass adoption is taking place, a prime example being Visa's announcement that it will launch crypto consulting and advisory services for merchants and banks.
MARKETS
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon slapped with its biggest-ever fine

Italy's antitrust regulator has fined US e-commerce giant Amazon ?1.13 billion ($1.28 billion) for abuse of its market dominance, in one of the biggest financial penalties introduced against a US company in Europe. According to the Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), Italy's anti-monopoly watchdog, Amazon had been...
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iconic canned meat smashing sales

Sales of the world-famous canned pork product, Spam, have smashed another record, with the US and South Korea proving to be its most popular markets. Hormel, the firm behind the iconic brand, announced record sales of $3.5 billion in the three months to the end of October, which is a 43% increase compared to the same time last year. Following the news, Hormel's shares increased by nearly 5% in Thursday's trading in New York.
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

Coca-Cola & Sprite Recall

There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.
FDA
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Only Insiders Are Reaping Big From NFT Sales, Study Finds

Non Fungible Tokens are still the most popular crypto subsector right now with over $10 billion sold in the last quarter, but unfortunately, only a few insider hands who are whitelisted to access the markets first are reaping most of the benefits from such sales. Chainalysis has released a report showing that people who are whitelisted have a huge advantage over others, most of the time reselling their NFTs by as much as 75.7% in profit after buying them at significantly low prices due to such whitelisting. In comparison, other users get a gain of just 20.8%.
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

MLFB Announces a Tier 2 Reg A Offering

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) 'As previously disclosed, the Company has engaged the services of a well-known and respected investment bank headquartered in New York to assist in pursuing short-term financing of approximately $3 million followed by a planned tiered subsequent raise of approximately $27 million between the end of calendar 2021 and the first calendar quarter of 2022. In addition, our management has been engaged with several high net-worth individuals and funds who have expressed an interest in being part of our League as investors.
ECONOMY

