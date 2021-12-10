Enverus Rig Count @ 700 (+12); Marcellus @ 34 (+0), Utica @ 12 (+0)

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in January according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see an increase of 78 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, continues to see big growth, with an increase of 104 MMcf/d next month. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 115 MMcf/d due to associated gas coming out of the ground along with oil. The Permian’s oil production is set to hit a new all-time high this month, in December, and hit (for the first time ever) 5 million barrels of production per day in January.

UTICA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO