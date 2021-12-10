ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Enverus Rig Count @ 700 (+12); Marcellus @ 34 (+0), Utica @ 12 (+0)

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest weekly Enverus U.S. rig count shows total rigs in use hitting another new post-pandemic high....

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
marcellusdrilling.com

29 New Shale Well Permits Issued for PA-OH-WV Nov 29-Dec 5

There was a healthy number of new permits issued in all three actively drilling Marcellus/Utica states last week. In Pennsylvania, 14 new shale well permits were issued across the state. In Ohio, five new shale permits were issued, four of them to a single driller (Ascent Resources) in a single county (Jefferson). West Virginia came roaring back after getting skunked with no permits two weeks ago. WV issued 10 new shale permits last week with five going to a single well pad in Monongalia County.
UTICA, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR 12-2021: M-U Gas Production Still Lower than One Year Ago

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in January according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see an increase of 78 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, continues to see big growth, with an increase of 104 MMcf/d next month. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 115 MMcf/d due to associated gas coming out of the ground along with oil. The Permian’s oil production is set to hit a new all-time high this month, in December, and hit (for the first time ever) 5 million barrels of production per day in January.
UTICA, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

Transco Pipe’s Leidy South Startup Keeps Gas Prices Up in M-U

The spot price for physical natural gas traded at the Eastern Gas South trading hub near Pittsburgh (formerly called Dominion South) has taken quite a hit over the past few weeks, as evidenced by the chart at the left. However, the Eastern Gas South price most likely would have fallen even more were it not for a new pipeline expansion project for the mighty Transco system–the Leidy South project which began partial service in November with 225 MMcf/d of extra gas flows. The rest of Leidy South, a full 582 MMcf/d capacity, is set to be online sometime this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcellus, NY
Utica, NY
Industry
Utica, NY
Business
City
Utica, NY
Marcellus, NY
Business
marcellusdrilling.com

S&P Platts Analytics: 10 Key Themes to 2022 Energy Outlook

S&P Global Platts and its analytics division is a powerhouse provider of information, analysis, and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. We often bring you their insights. Yesterday Platts Analytics released their 2022 energy outlook. Next year, Platts Analytics expects supply will catch up and exceed demand. Let that sink in. In 2022 we will see an increase in LNG exports, a rebound in U.S. shale oil, shale gas, and shale NGLs production–and the return of investment in non-OPEC production. You can guess what all that means for prices…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

AAA: Oil Prices Rebound Limiting Potential Gas Price Drop

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are still declining, but may not fall as far as originally projected, after oil prices regained strength last week. Two weeks ago, AAA began calling for a potential discount of 20-30 cents at the pump, after oil prices plummeted 16% after Thanksgiving. The crude price drop was based on concerns about the severity of the emerging omicron variant and whether it would potentially impact global economic growth and limit mobility. However, about half of that price drop was erased last week as omicron concerns seemed to ease. After falling from $78 per barrel down to $65 two...
MIAMI, FL
marcellusdrilling.com

Nuverra Environmental Selling Itself to Select Energy for $45M

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (formerly Heckmann) is one of the largest companies in the United States that handles the transportation and disposal of shale drilling wastewater and leftover rock and dirt from drilling. The company has major operations in the Marcellus/Utica region. Because of the company’s major operations in the M-U, we keep track of its performance. Quarter after quarter after quarter, for well over a year, the company has lost money (see our Nuverra stories here). The company has finally decided to call it quits–as an independent company. The board has voted to sell the entire company to competitor Select Energy Services, Inc.
UTICA, NY
Seekingalpha.com

2 Rich Retirement Dividend Blue-Chips Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

The market is 29% historically overvalued and Goldman and Moody's think investors could be facing a lost decade in stocks. Do you dream of a comfortable or rich retirement? I know I do. Do you dream of true financial independence, being able to live off very safe, generous, and rapidly...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rigs#Enverus
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET. Data on retail sales for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales, which surged 1.7% in October, are expected to increase at a slower rate of 0.8%. The...
BUSINESS
ETF Focus

144 Dividend ETFs Ranked For 2022

The post-COVID economic recovery has almost entirely favored risk assets. For the most part, that's mean above average gains for tech and growth stocks (mostly large-caps), the occasional period of outperformance for cyclicals and mostly underperformance for defensive sectors, such as utilities and consumer staples. That's largely put dividend ETFs...
STOCKS
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

Crude Oil Is In The “Black” Again

At the start of the third week of December, we see the commodity markets growing bullish. At time of writing, Brent was rising and approaching $76.35. However, the fundamental background for bulls remains rather negative. For example, the weekly report from Baker Hughes showed that the Oil Rig Count added 4 units and now equals 471. The drilling activities in the US continue to rise and the Department of Energy expects the daily output to reach 11.85 million barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

DUG East Summary: Things are (Mostly) Looking Up for M-U in 2022

It’s a wrap on Hart Energy’s DUG East (Developing Unconventional Gas) conference, held in Pittsburgh last week. Overall the sentiment, from the reports we’ve read, was a positive “up” kind of attitude among those attending. However, some words of caution were shared as well. One analyst, with rig counting giant Enverus, said he thinks more natural gas production is returning to the Marcellus/Utica, but not as much as growth (percentage-wise) as the M-U’s chief competitor, the Haynesville Shale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
marcellusdrilling.com

PA DEP Signals Reissue of Erosion & Sediment Permits for ME2 Pipe

In August of this year, co-CEO of Energy Transfer, Tom Long, said “the final phase of the Mariner East Pipeline is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021” (see Energy Transfer: Mariner East Volumes Up in 2Q, Project Done in 4Q). So much for that prediction. A few major hurdles were recently scaled in order to finally complete the project, including a slight reroute in the Marsh Creek Lake area (see PA DEP Approves ME2 Plan to Finish Pipe Thru Marsh Creek Lake Area). However, there are still a few other locations where work needs to be buttoned up across the state as well.
POLITICS
marcellusdrilling.com

PA DEP Releases Final Onerous Methane Regs – Antis Still Not Happy

In December 2019 the Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Environmental Quality Board (EQB) approved onerous new regulations that supposedly will capture every last molecule of stray methane that leaks from shale drilling operations (see PA DEP Goes WAY Too Far in Approving New Methane Regulations). The new regs are unnecessary and will shut down even more shale drilling operations in the state. After years of false starts and changes and tweaks, the DEP has finally issued a final version of the regs (full copy below) that the agency intends to implement beginning mid-next year.
POLITICS
Motley Fool

This Elite 7.2%-Yielding Dividend Is Heading Higher Once Again in 2022

The company sees more growth ahead, fueled by its secured expansion project backlog. Enbridge is increasingly investing in infrastructure to support the energy transition to lower carbon fuel sources, enhancing its long-term sustainability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
marcellusdrilling.com

Certifiers Tell M-U Drillers: No RSG Cert, You Won’t Sell Gas

Last week MDN told you about two smaller, privately-owned Marcellus/Utica drillers (both with their own pipeline gathering operations) that have contracted with certification authorities to certify their natural gas as responsibly produced (see Olympus Using Proj Canary to Monitor Drilling & Pipes for Methane and Tug Hill and XcL Midstream Using Project Canary for RSG Cert in WV). At last week’s DUG East event in Pittsburgh, one of the organizations that perform RSG (responsibly sourced gas) certifications tried to sell the line that if all drillers don’t fall into line with certification, they may not be able to sell their gas.
UTICA, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

Speakers at WPC: Dumping Fossil Fuels Means Subjugation to China

Speakers on a panel at the recent 23rd World Petroleum Congress, held in Houston, TX, made a strong case for natural gas as the only legitimate “green” alternative to power the world. At least for the next couple of decades. The panel was called “Can Natural Gas, Including LNG, Deliver on the Promise of a Clean & Affordable Transition Fuel?” Charif Souki, Chairman of Tellurian and founder of Cheniere Energy, along with Jim Teague, Chief Executive of Enterprise Products Partners, made some great points. Souki asked the question, why in the world would we “trade” dealing with OPEC for dealing with (subjugation to) China?
HOUSTON, TX
marcellusdrilling.com

Richmond Gas-Fired Plant Reaches Out to Landowners re 83-Mile Pipe

MDN first told you about plans to build the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,650 megawatt state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant in Charles City County, VA, in June 2018 (see Huge New Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Coming Near Richmond, VA). Although the application for the project said an existing 16-inch gas pipeline owned by Virginia Natural Gas crosses through the site (implying the project would use that line to feed the plant), earlier this year a subsidiary of the same company formed to explore building a 24-inch gas pipeline that would traverse five counties in the region to connect to an interstate pipeline that would feed Marcellus/Utica gas to the plant (see Richmond Gas-Fired Plant Explores Building Pipeline Thru 5 Counties). Public outreach to landowners has begun for building the 83-mile pipeline to feed the plant.
MARCELLUS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy