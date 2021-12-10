ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDVV Announces OTCMarkets Current Information Status

 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders. On December 7th IDVV was upgraded to OTCMarkets current information tier. Bill Martin, Vice President stated 'The past year has been a long one...

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
albuquerqueexpress.com

MLFB Announces a Tier 2 Reg A Offering

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) 'As previously disclosed, the Company has engaged the services of a well-known and respected investment bank headquartered in New York to assist in pursuing short-term financing of approximately $3 million followed by a planned tiered subsequent raise of approximately $27 million between the end of calendar 2021 and the first calendar quarter of 2022. In addition, our management has been engaged with several high net-worth individuals and funds who have expressed an interest in being part of our League as investors.
albuquerqueexpress.com

RE Royalties Announces Private Placement of up to $10 Million of Series 2 Green Bonds

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce a brokered 'best efforts' private placement of green bonds (the 'Green Bonds'), for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the 'Offering'). The Green Bonds will be offered in the principal amounts of $1,000 or US$1,000. The Offering will be led by Canaccord Genuity Corp, as lead agent.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Orchid Ventures Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD; OTC:ORVRF) (the 'Company' or 'Orchid') is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting (the 'AGM') of shareholders ('Shareholders') held on December 10, 2021. AGM Results. Shareholders representing 9.83% of the 52,437,123 issued...
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
albuquerqueexpress.com

AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic'). The Company also announces the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 30, 2021. Shareholders unanimously approved all items put forward by the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board') and Management, as outlined in the Company's management information circular dated October 22, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
albuquerqueexpress.com

Visium Technologies Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Update on Current Events

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its webcast which will provide investors and interested parties with an update on corporate activities. What: Visium Technologies, Inc. Webcast. When: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00...
austinnews.net

SNM Global (SNMN) Announces HempHUB(R) Granted Trademark Status

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities, announces today that its partner, HempHUB, has gotten a key trademark for the company.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Trigon Reports Mineral Reserve and Updated Feasibility Study for the Kombat Open Pit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces an updated National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Reserve estimate and feasibility study for the open pit mine at the Kombat project in Namibia ('Kombat'). Kombat Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate. In 2018,...
cheddar.com

2022 Predictions for Cannabis Industry

The U.S. cannabis industry is on track to hit almost $25 billion in sales, according to New Frontier Data. Vivien Azer, managing director and senior research analyst at Cowen, and Russell Stanley, managing director and equity research at Beacon Securities Limited, join Cheddar News to give their predictions for the budding industry in 2022.
MarketWatch

Centene says CEO to retire, names five new board members; board to find new CEO

Shares of Centene Corp. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the managed care company announced that its CEO is stepping down, its board will have five new members, and it signed a cooperation agreement with Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund. Michael Neidorff will retire in 2022 from his role as chairman and CEO. He will serve as executive chair through the end of next year. Centene also announced several changes to its board, which is now tasked with securing a successor. Its new members are: Ken Burdick, Christopher Coughlin, Wayne DeVeydt, and Theodore Samuels, and a yet-to-be-determined fifth director decided on by both Centene and Politan. Robert Ditmore, John Roberts and Tommy Thompson are the board members who are now set to step down in 2022. Centene's stock is up 30.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rickys Welding Expands Website With New Products And Information

Rickys Welding, renowned for its reviews and versatile options for best quality welding machines and tools, has expanded its websites with information and products like Best Welding Bags to suit shoppers' needs. Welders today, professional and amateurs, are pleased to note that there are many state-of-the-art tools and machines that...
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wolfden Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Rice Island Nickel

Includes 4.3 Mt at 1.11% NiEq Indicated and 3.4 Mt at 0.89% NiEq Inferred Mineral Resources. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSX-V:WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to release an initial NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for its wholly owned Rice Island Nickel-Copper-Cobalt and PGE Project in northern Manitoba and provide guidance on an upcoming expansion drill program.
