The Eagles are firmly in a playoff hunt at just 6-7. Which tells you just how bad the NFC is. But the expanded playoffs makes it possible for the Birds to slide in. But the Eagles are also a mediocre football team who needs to look at the draft in April. The team holds two first round picks (their own, and the Dolphins) with a chance at a 3rd if Carson Wentz plays enough snaps (check the Wentz snap tracker to see how close they are.)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO