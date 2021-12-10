ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'At Least 24 States' Reporting Omicron Variant Confirmed Cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron variant is now believed to be in at least half of the United States. ABC News reports "at least 25 states" have reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant as of Thursday (December 9) since the initial U.S. case was reported in California just over a week...

Slim Biggens.
3d ago

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most of the 43 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a U.S. report published on Friday.

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
