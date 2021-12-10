ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convenience store robbed by 2 men with guns in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for two masked men who held up a South Oakland convenience store at gunpoint and got away with cash early Friday morning.

“I’m very saddened that this happened to my neighborhood store. This is a tragedy,” said Dee Faulkner, reacting to the news.

Faulkner said she visits the Sunoco, which is at the corner of Boulevard of the Allies and Craft Avenue, at least once a day.

She came by Friday morning to check on the clerk who was on duty when the robbery took place.

“These are my friends, I consider them my friends,” said Faulkner. “It’s disheartening, very disheartening.”

Police described the suspects as two Black men between the ages of 18 and 25.

The clerk said when the men first tried to enter the store, the door was locked. He said they walked away, but soon returned around 3 a.m. when he opened the door to let a customer in.

The men rushed through the door -- one with an AK-47 style rifle, the other with a handgun -- and grabbed cash from behind the register before taking off.

“You hear about stuff around Oakland now and then, but nothing with an AK-47,” reacted Kaitlyn Kean, who lives nearby.

The clerk said the two men got away with no more than $250.

According to police, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

“I hope they catch whoever it was,” said Kean. “It’s scary it’s so local to where I live.”

