Countdown to college: Showing schools your love

By Lee Shulman Bierer Tribune News Service
Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Do colleges and universities care how much you want to attend their school?. The answer is D. Some schools care a whole lot. For others, it is “considered” in the admissions decision. And for others, it doesn’t matter at all. What does all this mean?. Remember,...

Related
The Schools That Came Before Queens College

Queens College opened its doors in 1937, but the land QC sits on already had its own rich history long before that. In 1909, the New York Parental School opened its doors with the goal of turning troubled boys into respectable citizens. The school opened with a total of 180 boys from all over the city, and it hoped to achieve its goal by offering residential living, teaching an assortment of trades ranging from carpentry to cooking, conducting military drills, and assigning chores as a form of physical labor. Hobart H. Todd, the school’s principal at the time: “discovered that labor [was] a great moral agent; that [made] humans clean and respectable… everyone [was] kept busy from morning until it [was] time to turn into bed.”
Cornell University closes campus as Omicron outbreak spreads at school

Cornell University has closed its main campus amid an outbreak of COVID-19’s Omicron variant. A “substantial number” of students infected with the coronavirus at the Ivy League school’s upstate Ithaca campus have the strain, officials said Tuesday. “Our surveillance testing has continued to identify the rapid...
Princeton, NYU Announce Changes As COVID Cases Climb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several colleges have made a last-minute decision to go remote at the tail end of the semester after seeing an acceleration of COVID-19 cases among students. New York University said it’s not a cause for alarm, but it is encouraging faculty to give final exams out of an abundance of caution. The famed city institution is part of a growing list of schools making the change, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday. IMPORTANT NEWS: Our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause...
Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. The school's Covid-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday afternoon, accounting for the jump in case numbers reported. "Virtually every...
Cornell University Raises COVID-19 Alert Level to Red

ITHACA, NY (WENY) -- Cornell University announced Friday that it is raising its COVID-19 Alert Level to red, and making immediate adjustments as the Ithaca campus deals with a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases among students. The university says Monday evening, a hallmark of Omicron variant was detected in...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that she died Wednesday in Berea, […]
