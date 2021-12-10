ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Report: Trump slammed Netanyahu for congratulating Biden

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FEB6_0dJNdzJm00
Israel US Trump FILE - President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sept. 15, 2020. Former President Donald Trump lashed out with profanity at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating President Joe Biden on his victory in last year's election, an Israeli newspaper reported Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump earlier this year lashed out with profanity at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating President Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. election, an Israeli newspaper reported Friday.

Trump accused the former Israeli leader of disloyalty, saying he had helped Netanyahu in his own elections by reversing decades of U.S. policy and supporting Israel's claims to territory seized in war. Trump is still falsely claiming the U.S. election was stolen from him.

In interviews earlier this year with the Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Trump expressed fury at a video Netanyahu circulated online in which he congratulated Biden.

“Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, in the remarks published by English language website of the Yediot Aharonot newspaper. “But I also like loyalty... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake.”

Netanyahu had congratulated Biden more than 12 hours after the election was called and after most other world leaders. Netanyahu did not refer to him as president-elect in the tweet, and followed it up with a post praising Trump.

Trump appeared to be particularly incensed by a video released by Netanyahu on Jan. 20, the day Biden was inaugurated, in which Netanyahu said he and Biden had a “warm personal friendship going back many decades.”

“I haven’t spoken to him since. F—- him,” Trump was quoted as saying.

In a statement released after the remarks were publicized, Netanyahu said that he “greatly appreciates President Trump's great contribution to the state of Israel and its security.”

Netanyahu said he “also greatly appreciates the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States, so it was important to congratulate the incoming U.S. President.”

Netanyahu was replaced as prime minister last summer after he was unable to form a governing majority in the wake of four hard-fought elections in less than two years.

The Trump administration took unprecedented steps to support Israel, including dropping objections to its settlements in the occupied West Bank and recognizing Jerusalem as its capital. After proposing a Mideast plan that was adamantly rejected by the Palestinians, the administration brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab states.

Trump said his decision to recognize Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in the 1967 war, helped Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections in April 2019.

“I did it right before the election, which helped him (Netanyahu) a lot," Trump said.

The Trump administration also withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, to which Israel had been strongly opposed. After he re-imposed U.S. sanctions that had been lifted under the deal, Iran began publicly exceeding the limits it had set on its nuclear program. Biden is now working with world powers to try to restore the agreement.

“I’ll tell you what — had I not come along I think Israel was going to be destroyed," Trump said. "I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now.”

___

Associated Press reporter Isaac Scharf contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Barak Ravid
Person
Donald Trump
Newsday

Could Trump really win again in 2024?

As we approach the one-year mark of the Biden presidency, what should be unthinkable — a second victory for Donald Trump in 2024 — seems increasingly possible. How real a prospect is it, and what can we do to stop it from happening?. For millions of Americans, including...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Trump says Netanyahu "never wanted peace" with the Palestinians

This story comes from the new season of the “How it Happened” podcast. Subscribe to listen to the whole story, including audio recordings of a never before-heard interview with Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump contends that one big reason his "ultimate deal" between the Israelis and Palestinians...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Iran#Ap#Israeli#Yediot Aharonot
Washington Post

Staunch evangelical allies of Israel upset by Trump’s outburst on Netanyahu

JERUSALEM — One of former president Donald Trump’s major evangelical backers Monday condemned recently reported attacks by Trump on former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that he risked alienating his Christian base by distancing himself from the Israeli leader. Trump, in interviews published this week by...
POTUS
Fox News

Netanyahu responds to Trump's claim of disloyalty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Friday to former President Trump’s accusation that he showed disloyalty by congratulating President Biden on his election win last year, saying he did so in the best interest of his country. "It was important for me to congratulate the incoming president," Netanyahu...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Palestine
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and the historic Abraham Accords

Yesterday was a historic day in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, during the first ever official visit to the UAE from Israel. This took place 15 months after the Abraham Accords normalized diplomatic relations between Israel, the UAE and three other Arab countries. The latest season of the Axios "How it Happened" podcast has new reporting on the backstory from Barak Ravid.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
103K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy