UConn eyes new residence hall on Storrs campus; $6.5M approved for design phase

In this week’s episode, we learn how institutions are designing equity into their decision-making process. Sam is joined by Linsey Graff, a Senior Campus Planner at DLR Group, a global, integrated design firm with a core practice in architecture, engineering, interiors, and planning. Linsey chats about the importance of getting voices heard to reimagine what the campus is. Later on in the show, they are joined by Melissa Soto, Program Planner at California State University, Long Beach. Together they share how the team at DLR Group worked to capture the realities facing institutions nationwide during the pandemic.

