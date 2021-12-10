ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Moments from ‘Kanye and Drake Live In Concert: #FreeLarryHoover’

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited team-up of Kanye West and Drake went down Thursday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Kanye partnered with his special guest Drake for a one-night-only show, raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform. There were plenty of amazing moments during the live stream but...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NME

Watch footage from Kanye West and Drake’s huge LA concert

Kanye West and Drake have performed a huge concert in LA – watch footage from the moment below. The two musicians held a 78,000 capacity gig at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last night (December 9). The pair, who have reconciled after a long-standing feud, walked out side by side...
MUSIC
Complex

Kanye West Unveils Free Larry Hoover Merch Collection

Kanye West reunites with Demna Gvasalia to help raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform. On Thursday night, Ye unveiled a collection of “Free Larry Hoover” merch in support of his benefit concert for the incarcerated Gangster Disciples co-founder. The range includes a pullover hoodie, a baseball shirt, a jumpsuit, jeans in various washes, and a cap. The bulk of the range is presented in a light-blue color with the “Free Hoover” slogan featured throughout.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
New York Post

Kanye begs Kim to ‘run back’ to him at feud-ending concert with Drake

Kanye West has begged estranged wife Kim Kardashian to “run back” to him. The rapper, 44, made the lovesick request at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night, which was livestreamed on Amazon platforms. “I need you to run right back to me,...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Proceeds from Kanye and Drake’s reunion concert not going to charity

Did you hear that Kanye West and Drake are friends again? I’m sure you did. After intense buildup, the former feuding duo held the Free Larry Hoover Concert last week. The event was put together for a good cause, with the aim to raise “awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform.” Profits from the concert were sent to three important organisations – Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.
ADVOCACY
Cosmopolitan

How Kanye West Felt Having Kim Kardashian at His Concert With Drake

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West's concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, where West was performing for the first time in years with rapper Drake. The “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert was a big deal to West, and a source told E! News that it was an even bigger deal to have Kardashian there.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Adele
Person
Drake
TMZ.com

J. Prince Convinced Drake and Kanye West They Can Save Lives with Concert

Drake and Ye wouldn't be getting ready for tonight's huge Larry Hoover benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum if music mogul J. Prince hadn't stepped in to broker their peace treaty ... and he's telling TMZ how he pulled it off. The Rap-A-Lot Records honcho says there was nothing...
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Drake and Kanye Bring Back Live Music To The L.A. Coliseum

In almost impromptu fashion, Drake and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) put aside years of differences and decided to put together a joint concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The conflict between the two rappers has been well-documented, with both explaining petty one-upsmanship over one another through not only...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#The La Coliseum#Allthings Brc#Ultralight Beam#Freelarryhoover
hawaiitelegraph.com

Kanye West, Drake put their feud to rest at joint benefit concert

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): Grammy-winning artists Kanye West and Drake took the stage together for the first time since ending their feud as they hosted the sold-out 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert. As per People magazine, the concert took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kanye and Drake’s reunion concert will reportedly stream in IMAX theatres

The whole world wants to see what happens when Kanye West and Drake reunite onstage, which is why it looks like their reunion show will be aired in IMAX theatres. Ye and his rival finally brought an end to their longstanding feud last month after Ye offered Drake an olive branch. He did so in attempt to convince his fellow rapper to perform their newest albums together with the time to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Stream Drake & Kanye West’s LA Concert Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Kanye West is set to perform his first headlining show in five years at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will feature a special guest appearance by Drake.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Kanye and Drake Cemented Their Peace Treaty With a Victory Lap Concert

As Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s monumental Olympic cauldron billowed with flames, Kanye West and Drake descended into the stadium like two champion boxers playing a title match. The rap titans have been embroiled for some time in a beef that’s felt eerily similar to the games Logan Roy and his kiddos play on Succession. This show—West’s first live concert in five years, if you don’t count album previews—was intended to put all of that to bed in the name of bringing awareness towards the cause of getting Gangster Disciples cofounder Larry Hoover released from prison.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thisis50.com

Remembering Virgil Abloh and Drake & Kanye Concert Predictions | Rap Life Review

In this week’s episode of Rap Life Review, Ebro, Low Key, and Eddie Frances discuss the legacy of Virgil Abloh, the revolutionary fashion designer who passed away at age 41. The trio discuss the impact Virgil Abloh had on both fashion and music, particularly hip hop and R&B. The group also shared their feelings on award nominations and the award show ecosystem at large. They wrap the episode by debating the outcome of the highly anticipated Drake & Kanye concert, pondering a potential friendship on the rise. Listen to Rap Life on Apple Music: https://apple.co/-RapLifeYT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Kanye West & Drake Smiling Together, Embrace at Larry Hoover Concert

If Kanye West and Drake performing together wasn't enough evidence that they've truly buried the hatchet -- take a look at this ... definitive proof they're pals again. Here's Ye and Drizzy during Thursday night's show -- but in a way we hadn't seen them before ... namely, up close and personal. As you can see they couldn't be happier in one another's presence, grinning from ear to ear and leaving the Coliseum shoulder to shoulder.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single & Drop “West” Last Name

Looks like Ye isn’t the only one making official name changes in 2021. After Kim Kardashian West’s husband, Ye, 44, made another public plea for reconciliation during his anxiously awaited Free Larry Hoover benefit concert featuring Drake last night, TMZ report that the beauty mogul still moved forward with the divorce process by filing new documentation to request restoration of her maiden name, which will drop the last name “West” and legally identify herself as “single” on Friday (Dec. 10). TMZ broke the news after learning of new court filings by the lawyer, Laura Wasser, of the 41-year-old reality star asking a judge to grant these new permissions during the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings. The restoration of maiden name and status change is a normal course of action by the lawyer, according to TMZ.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy