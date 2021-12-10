Top 5 Moments from ‘Kanye and Drake Live In Concert: #FreeLarryHoover’

Looks like Ye isn’t the only one making official name changes in 2021. After Kim Kardashian West’s husband, Ye, 44, made another public plea for reconciliation during his anxiously awaited Free Larry Hoover benefit concert featuring Drake last night, TMZ report that the beauty mogul still moved forward with the divorce process by filing new documentation to request restoration of her maiden name, which will drop the last name “West” and legally identify herself as “single” on Friday (Dec. 10). TMZ broke the news after learning of new court filings by the lawyer, Laura Wasser, of the 41-year-old reality star asking a judge to grant these new permissions during the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings. The restoration of maiden name and status change is a normal course of action by the lawyer, according to TMZ.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO