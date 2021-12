A piano belonging to Chuck Berry’s pianist is now on display at the Missouri History Museum thanks in part to a local man and his parents. The piano belonged to Johnnie Johnson, who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in part because of his collaboration with Berry on songs such as “Roll Over Beethoven” and “School Days.” The piano itself is also on the album cover of Johnson’s first solo album, “Blue Hand Johnnie.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO