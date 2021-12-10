Browns sign punter Dustin Colquitt

With Jamie Gillan placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the Cleveland Browns added a veteran leg to the roster with the brother of a former Brown, signing punter Dustin Colquitt, the team announced Friday.

Colquitt was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday and was a free agent.

The Browns said on Thursday the plan was to sign a veteran punter in Gillan's absence.

"We’re working through it. We’ve had a short list. We’ve always had a short list in case we have an injury or something happens. But Andrew [Berry] and his staff are working through that right now,” special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said Thursday. “There’s a few. Like I said, you always keep a short list and they’ll have me watch some tape a little bit later today to kind of compare guys and see what we think. The punting is important. The holding is important. All that is important.”

Colquitt got started right away with the Browns, beginning Friday's practice getting reps in at placeholder for kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Colquitt has had a long, seasoned career in the league, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Falcons in recent years.

Colquitt is a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowl punter.

This season with the Falcons, Colquitt played six games and punted 23 times with an average of 47.7 yards and a 66 yard long.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because his brother, Britton Colquitt, used to be the Browns punter. Britton was with Cleveland from 2016 to 2018.

